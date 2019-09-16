<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Troops of the Nigerian Army have risen up to another challenge posed by the notorious Boko Haram insurgents in Maiduguri, the capital city of Borno State.

According to military sources, an unconfirmed number of the insurgents had launched the attack at about 3.30pm on Monday targeting a military base within the vicinity of the University of Maiduguri.

However, the men and officers of the Army via the troops of the 251 Task Force were able to repel the ravaging, rebellious insurgents in no time.

The gallant troops are said to be currently in total control of the entire area.

Recall that newsmen had reported a burst of the plans by the Boko Haram to launch a surprise attack on military bases in the region recently.