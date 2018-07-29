The Nigerian Army on Saturday paraded four robbery suspects it arrested in Felele area of Lokoja, Kogi State.

Public Relations Officer of the Command Army Records, Lokoja, Capt. Nick Ejeh, while parading the suspects said that they were in military uniform when they were arrested.

The suspects, according to him are Japhet Ataem, Saviour Daower, Joseph Usar and Isaac Danold, all from Guma Local Government Area of Benue.

Ejeh said that they were carrying out a robbery operation when they were sighted by soldiers on patrol who engaged them in a shootout.

According to him, some of the suspects sustained gunshot injury during the encounter. Three escaped arrest.

Ejeh expressed concern on the increasing use of military uniforms by perpetrators of crimes.

Items recovered from them included one AK47 rifle, two pump action assault rifles and many rounds of live ammunitions.

In a related development, the state police command also paraded two suspects believed to be behind recent kidnap and robbery activities along Okene-Lokoja road.

The state police command Public Relation Officer, DSP William Aya, who paraded the suspects, gave their names as Hammed Saleh aka Auta of Fulani Camp, Obajana and Dulla Danladi of Fulani Camp, Gada Biyu.

“Following recent attacks on motorists along the Okene-Lokoja road by some suspected criminal elements which led to the killing of a luxury bus driver, anti-robbery squad led by DSP Babagana Bukar, trailed and arrested some of the suspects.

“Investigation is in progress. They will be arraigned in court on completion of investigation,” Aya said.