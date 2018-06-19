The Nigerian Army has announced the arrest of three gang members of the wanted militia leader, Mr Terwase Akwaza, who confessed to the killing of the Senior Special Assistant to the Benue state governor on Special Security, Mr Denen Igbana.

The Commander, Operation Whirl Stroke, Major General Adeyemi Yekini, made the announcement on Tuesday while briefing journalists in Makurdi on major offensive and bombardment of militia camps in Benue and Nasarawa state.

Although the Army is yet to reveal their identities, Major General Adeyemi assured displaced persons that very soon, they will return to their homes as the army is leaving no stone unturned to clear all stronghold of the armed herdsmen.

He also revealed that over 40 armed herdsmen were dislodged during the military’s patrols in the area.