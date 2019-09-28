<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Guards Brigade Nigerian Army has alerted residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of its plan to fire heavy artillery guns to mark the Nigeria’s 59 Independence Day celebrations on October 1.

The Brigade specificity called on residents of Asokoro, Maitama and its environs not to panic at the sounds of the heavy gunfire and to calmly go about their legitimate businesses.

Assistant Director Army Public Relations of the Brigade Captain Haruna Tagwai said in a statement:

“Nigeria’s 59th Independence Day Anniversary Parade is scheduled for 1st October 2019 at the Fore Court of the Presidential Villa Abuja.

“As part of the ceremonial activities for the anniversary, there would also be traditional firing of Artillery Gun salute during the occasion.

“Members of the public especially those living within Asokoro, Maitama and its environs are hereby alerted and urged not to panic on hearing sound of firing of weapons during the aforementioned period.”