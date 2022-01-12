Nigeria records 422 new coronavirus infections, one death

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded one fatality from the coronavirus pandemic, with 422 fresh cases reported across 14 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The latest statistics released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday morning, shows that the new confirmed cases raised Nigeria’s infection toll to 249,154, while the fatality toll now stands at 3,086.

The data also shows that a total of 220,195 people have been successfully treated and discharged in Nigeria, while 25,873 people are still down with the virus.

The breakdown of the NCDC data revealed that Rivers State in the South-south topped the infection log with 178 cases, followed by Kwara State with 87 cases.

The FCT recorded 57 cases; Borno, 20; Kaduna, 17; Plateau, 14; while Katsina reported 12 cases.

The trio of Delta, Edo and Jigawa States reported six cases each while Anambra, Ekiti and Oyo states also reported five cases each.

While Ogun State reported three cases, Nasarawa recorded a single case.

The NCDC noted that the trio of Abia, Sokoto and Zamfara States reported that they recorded no cases on Tuesday.