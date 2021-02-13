



Nigeria again recorded an upsurge in casualty figures from COVID-19 on Friday with a total of 24 deaths.

This brings the number of deaths so far to

1,734.

The country also recorded 1,005 new confirmed cases of the disease.

According to a daily situation report on COVID-19 pandemic in the country, posted by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on its website, 1,005 new confirmed cases and 24 deaths were recorded in Nigeria on Friday.





The report showed that till date, 144,521 cases have been confirmed and 118,866 discharged with 1,734 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The 1,005 new cases were reported from 19 states — Lagos (204), Kwara (155), Oyo (124), Plateau (80), FCT (75), Edo (56), Osun (48), Ondo (41), Kaduna (40), Rivers (40), Taraba (35), Borno (32), Ekiti (21), Ogun (20), Kano (14), Bayelsa (8), Delta (7), Bauchi (3) and Jigawa (2).