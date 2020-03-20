Austria and Sweden have been added to the list of high-risk countries restricted from entering Nigeria over the coronavirus pandemic.
The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said this at a press briefing in Abuja on Friday.
Nigeria had, on Wednesday, placed travel restrictions on entry into the county from 13 countries with high-burden of coronavirus.
The countries are China, Iran, South Korea, Germany, Italy, United States, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Norway, Netherlands, Spain, France, and Japan.
The country also announced a temporary suspension of visa-on-arrival policy.
