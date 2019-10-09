<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Police in Niger State have arrested one Mohammad Betuwa, 35, of Kudungure Fulani Camp in Mariga Local Government Area of the state, for alleged kidnapping.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Adamu Usman, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Minna on Wednesday.

“The suspect, along with four others now at large, attempted to kidnap Ibrahim Isa of Kudungure Fulani Camp but when they did not see him, they kidnapped his 15-year-old daughter, Delu Ibrahim,” Usman said.

He said that the suspect along with four others, upon sighting the police on patrol, abandoned the girl and ran into the bush.

He said that the police patrol team succeeded in arresting the suspect in the bush, while the four other suspects fled.

The commissioner said, upon interrogation, the suspect who is married with two wives and five children, confessed to the crime.

He said the suspect added that he was into cattle rustling before changing to kidnapping because, according to him (suspect), there was more money in kidnapping than in cattle rustling.

“Efforts are on to apprehend the other gang members and recover their operational weapons,” he said.

Usman said the command had resolved to find a lasting solution to the rising security challenges in the state, and had, therefore, intensified a carefully planned and well-coordinated raid on all identified bandits’ camps.

“Combined teams of policemen from the command’s operational units and special forces have been mobilised for the operation, ” he said.

He urged residents of the state to support the command with information that could lead to the arrest and prosecution of criminals in the state.