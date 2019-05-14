<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A suspected initiation ceremony for new members into a cult group for students of Federal Polytechnic Bida has been stopped by officers of the Niger state Police Command.

10 suspects who claim to be students have been arrested by the Police.

The cult initiation was slated to hold at Gudu gbagba village Mountain, Doko road in Lavun Local Government Area of the state before it was disrupted by the Police at about 2.40 pm.

The suspects who were aged from 18 years to 30 have confessed to being involved in initiating new students into their cult called Neo-Black Axe Movement of Africa.

The Command’s Spokesman, Muhammad Abubakar, in a statement made available to newsmen in Minna said police operatives and the school security were able to achieve this feat through intelligence information gathered from well-meaning students.

He said where the suspects were arrested was in a thick village mountain bush.

“It was reported that the suspects were said to have gathered and initiated 15 new members of their cult called Neo-Black Axe Movement of Africa.”

“During the special coordinated raid, which took place inside the bush in Gudu gbagba village in Lavun, these suspects were arrested.”

Abubakar disclosed that the suspects had confessed to being involved in cult activities and are currently police operatives in their investigations relating to other members of the cult and its activities.

He said that there is currently a war against cultism and other vices among the youths in the state as the Command has zero tolerance for anyone caught in the act.

The PPRO said security operatives recovered one Axe, one charm, ten phones, two necklaces, two key holders, one identity card, two chargers, six keys, two jeans trousers, one spectacle, three t-shirts, seven ATM cards, one flash drive, three wrist watches, two voters cards and three rings suspected to be charm from the suspects.

He said that the matter would be charged to court after investigations.