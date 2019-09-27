<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Katsina State Command of Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, on Thursday says it has arrested two undocumented immigrants from neighbouring Niger republic suspected to be armed robbers along with it Kongolom border post.

The Comptroller, Bin Umar Yakubu Ahmed who confirmed the arrest while addressing newsmen in the state, said the duo were stopped around Koza Farin Gida area at an immigration post for a search but they tried to escape.

Ahmed said the action of the duo on their motorcycle made his officers on duty to be suspicious and arrested them.



The Comptroller who identified the suspects as one Mohammed Abdullahi 25 from Gadori, Damagaram region and Dadi from Tasawa region of Niger Republic, said they will be handed over to the police for further investigation.

Ahmed assured that the immigration service will continue to carry out its duties diligently along the border routes of the country.

Item recovered in the suspect’s possession include a pistol, many computers and handsets.

Interrogating one of the suspect, Abdullahi said the items recovered belong to Dadi and he contracted him to ‘ferry’ him to Nigeria to fix computers and the phones whereas Dadi was unconscious with a bullet wound.