The 25th edition of the Chief Justice of Nigeria Sports Competition has started in Minna, the Niger State capital, with judicial staff from the 36 states of the country and FCT participating.

The annual competition among all the courts and other judicial bodies throughout federation is meant to, among other things, help promote mental and physical fitness of the workforce of the judiciary and to tap and develop hidden talents of the staff in the judiciary, at both federal and the state offices of the Attorney General.

Declaring the competition open, Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, stressed the need for government and its agencies to encourage sports development at all levels.

The governor, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, Mr. Emmanuel Umar, commended the judiciary for making out time from its busy schedule to bring the staff together to promote friendship good staff working relationship among staff of the judiciary.

The governor, while thanking the organisers for choosing Niger as the host state for the competition, assured of his government’s readiness to support sports development at all levels in the state.

Earlier, the Chief Judge of Niger State, Justice Aliyu Mohammad Mayaki, urged the organisers to sustain the annual competition, which he said brings judicial staff together as one family.

He said: “it is also a unifying factor among Nigerians, especially at this trying moment of our history”

In the opening match of the one-week competition, Supreme Court of Nigeria beat Niger State Judiciary by alone goal.