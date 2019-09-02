<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Police in Niger State on Monday warned political parties and their candidates against provocative campaigns, violence and acts capable of breaching the peace in the state.

The Niger State Commissioner of Police, Usman Adamu, gave the warning in an interview with newsmen in Minna.

Newsmen reports that the Local Government Election would hold on September 30

He said that the command and other security agencies had put in place various security measures that would guarantee peaceful political atmosphere during and after the election.

“I am giving 100 per cent assurance to all law-abiding residents in Niger, that they can go about freely to exercise their franchise on September 30, without threat to lives and property,’’ he said.

He said that the security measures in place would enable eligible voters to participate in the electoral processes.

He said that political parties and candidates were expected to conduct themselves in a manner that would promote peace in the society and facilitate peaceful conduct of the elections.

According to him, politicians and supporters are not expected to carry weapons during rallies, campaigns and other political activities.

“Thuggery, intimidation and demonstration of violent conduct will not be condoned before, during and after the election.

“We will provide a level playing ground for all the political parties participating in the electoral exercise.

“The campaign should be devoid of abusive languages directly or indirectly intended to injure religious, ethnic, tribal or sectional feelings,’’ he said.

“We will not tolerate any act capable of bringing confusion to the state before, during and after the elections.

The police chief warned that any person or groups found wanting would be arrested and prosecuted.