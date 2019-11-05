<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Justice Ibrahim Sulieman Galadima of the National Industrial Court (NIC) sitting in Owerri, Imo State, has finally dismissed by a former Abia State Chairman of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), Uchenna Obigwe, the suits against a former caretaker committee chairman of the union, Christopher Uche Ezekiel.

Obigwe, who at the time of the suit was the state chairman of MHWUN, had on May 14, 2014, filed a writ of compliant challenging the emergence of a caretaker committee headed by Ezeikel then, sought that the court should declare the constitution of the then carettaker committee members illegal and hold them accountable within the period the leadership crises lasted

At present, Obigwe is the state chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) while Uche Ezekiel is the state chairman of United Labour Congress (ULC).

In his judgment delivered on October 21, 2019, in the Suit No: NICN|OW|51|2014 between state chapter of MHWUN as the 1st claimant, Obigwe the former Chairman was the 2nd Claimant, and Omini T Ojah against Christopher Uche Ezekiel, the then caretaker committee of the union and six others as the defendants, Justice Galadima observed that the counter-claimants failed to prove where they derived their power to extend their tenure which had expired.

“Even though the claimants did not file any defence to the cross action as already observed beforehand, they had in their suit alleged otherwise stating that the union’s c constitution neither makes nor provides for the constitution or a [appointment of a caretaker in an event such the one that existed between 2012 to 2015, the period in controversy in these actions.”