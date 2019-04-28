<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in collaboration with the Edo State Government has distributed relief materials to victims of 2018 flood disaster caused by the surge of the River Niger in Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo State.

The materials distributed include 75 sewing machines, 60 grinding machines, 42 hair dryers and 75 fishing nets.

Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Special Duties, Mr Yakubu Gowon, expressed appreciation to the Federal Government for providing the materials which he said will enable the victims of the River Niger upsurge to bounce back to life.

He assured that those involved in distributing the materials to the victims will ensure the materials are accounted for.

Edo State team Supervisor for NEMA, Mr Christian Omeje while presenting the relief materials to the Director of Administration and General Services, Esan South East Local Government Council, warned against selling or abandoning the materials.

Among the flood victims who were presented with the materials include Mrs Ohifueme Agbonwangue, who was got a hairdryer; Mrs Shaibu Eghonghon, received a sewing machine; Mr Ebhojie Monday got fishing nets, and Mrs Alenkhe Rita got a grinding machine.

Director of Administration and General Services in Esan South East LGA, Mr Jimoh Isah, thanked the federal and state governments for their support, promising to ensure that victims of the flood get the relief materials.

The beneficiaries also thanked the federal and state government for assisting them.