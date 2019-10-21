<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Neighborhood Watch Nigeria, Rantya Division in Plateau, has organised a five-day training on intelligence gathering and reporting for 550 of its newly-recruited volunteers.

Speaking at the opening of the event on Monday in Jos, the Commander of the group, Mr Gagman Boppije, said the exercise was aimed at equipping the new volunteers with the basic knowledge of community policing.

According to Boppije, the training was geared toward making members of the voluntary organisation to understand some international best practices on its mode of operation.

He said that the exercise would also avail participants with the opportunity to acquaint themselves with ways to support security agencies in fighting criminality in the society.

“This training is to usher in the 550 newly-recruited volunteers for our division.

“It will help them us to know more about intelligence gathering and reporting, know their rights and the dos and donts of the organisation, while carrying out their functions.

“This workshop will no doubt instill in them the modern methods of supporting security agencies in fighting criminality in the communities,” he said.

The commander said that the participants had already been subjected to drilling exercise and other forms of training.

He appealed to the State Government to support the voluntary organisation with logistics and funds to enable it to discharge it’s functions effectively.

Declaring the workshop open, the Commissioner of Police in Plateau, Mr Isaac Akinmoyede, represented by DCP Aliyu Tafida, underscored the the critical role of Neighborhood Watch in ensuring a crime-free society.

Akinmoyede, who acknowledged the paucity of manpower in the police force, called for training, funding and other forms of support for the voluntary organisation toward a peaceful society.

“The police alone cannot safeguard our communities; we must do it together.

“This is why organisations such as the neighborhood watch must be supported, trained and encouraged to support the Police to fight crimes,” he said.

Newsmen report that the training has the theme: “Community Policing a Panacea for Addressing Insecurity to Attract National Development”.