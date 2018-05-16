The Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency said it had suspended eight officers for allegedly torturing some students at the Surulere area of Lagos.

The Chairman, LNSA, Mr Israel Ajao, disclosed this on Wednesday while addressing Divisional Commanders and Corps Officers in the state.

“The officers were also fighting in the public and inflicted injuries on a commercial motorcyclist,” he said.

He said that the agency had adopted tough measures to curb acts of indiscipline by officers.

Ajao also warned that the organisation would no longer tolerate any act of misconduct or over-zealousness from officers.

According to him, there will be tough time for those who indulge in acts of indiscipline.

The LNSA chairman commended officers of the agency who are of good character.

He, however, called for cooperation from members of the public by reporting erring officers within their neighbourhood.

Ajao urged residents to provide the agency with useful information to serve them better.