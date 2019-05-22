<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 300 level medical student of the Niger Delta University (NDU), Bayelsa State, Uzakah Timi Ebiweni, has committed suicide for failing his exams.

It was gathered that Ebiweni dived into the Amassoma River and drowned.

It was learnt that a few hours after the incident, another student attempted to kill himself by running into a fast-moving commercial motorcycle, but was rescued.

Ebiweni, a student of Surgery and Medicine at the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, decided to kill himself following his failure to realise his dreams.

It was gathered that he was among the 40 students disqualified in the results released last Friday.

Ebiweni, who found the development a bitter pill to swallow, was said to have started giving a hint of his suicide decision through his WhatsApp status.

He was said to have initially posted a candle light and later changed it to the picture of a candle with its light blown out.

The first female President of the Federated African Medical Students’ Association (FAMSA), Esite Winifred, lamented the incident.

She said: “Today, a medical student took his life after failing his professional exams.

“This brought back a lot of memories, especially how I can’t count the number of times lecturers used to spread negativity and discouragement at the initial phase of medical school.

“Please, this should at least be a wake-up call to all students and lecturers in the faculty. It is not your destiny to demoralise young people who want a certificate.

“Mentor and uplift them or be quiet. Nothing at the end of the day is worth dying for… especially not Medicine and Surgery”. #suicidewatch# depression# medicine#