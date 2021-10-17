NDLEA, troops raid drug havens in Lagos, arrest 663 suspects

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the officers of the Nigeria Army (NA) have arrested suspected fake police officers, soldiers, corps members and about 660 other suspects in coordinated raids in notorious Lagos drug joints, in Ekiti and other states.

This is even as the NDLEA destroyed 153,256kg of assorted drugs in the Ekiti forest.

A suspected fake soldier, Abel John, was arrested along Apir-Makurdi-Aliade road with 3.5kg cannabis on Wednesday, October 13, while in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, a suspected fake Assistant Superintendent of Police, Joshua Yusuf, who claimed to be serving in Kano, was arrested along Gwagwalada expressway while conveying 45.5kg of cannabis.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, who confirmed the arrests, said the agency raided notorious drug joints in Lagos, Abuja, Benue and other parts of the country during which assorted illicit drugs weighing over 153,256.876 kilograms were either destroyed or seized in the past week.

According to him, in Lagos, the notorious drug haven, Akala, in the Mushin area of the state was on Friday, October 15, raided by a combined team of 70 NDLEA operatives and 30 soldiers in a joint operation code-named ‘Operation Still Waters’.

“No less than 27 suspects were arrested while various drugs such as Cocaine, Heroin, Tramadol, Rohypnol and Cannabis, with a cumulative weight of 2,463.876 Kg were seized,” he stated.

The operatives also raided drug joints in Ojo and Maryland areas of the state where six persons were arrested and different quantities of drugs seized.

This followed another raid of Alhaji Lasisi street, Idioro, Mushin as well as Okota in the Oshodi-Isolo area of the state during which 12 suspects were arrested and over 165kg of assorted illicit drugs recovered.

In Ogun State, operatives on Friday, October 15, intercepted one Williams Esuabom along Ore-Shagamu expressway with 562.5kg Cannabis being conveyed in a Toyota Sienna bus. While in Benue State, narcotic officers in a joint operation with soldiers raided Lafia park where six suspects including a youth corps member, Paul Ndubuisi, were arrested with different quantities of drugs.