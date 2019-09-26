<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Kaduna State Command of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency said on Thursday that it had made a total seizure of 929. 318 kilogrammes of drugs.

According to Bala Fagge, State Commander NDLEA, the various types of drugs that were seized includes Cannabis-sativa, psychotropic substances and fresh stems of cannabis.

He made the declaration while briefing the press alongside Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on the public seizures made in the month of September 2019.

He also stated that the agency will not relent in its commitment to flush out hard drugs and bring to justice drug traffickers in Kaduna.