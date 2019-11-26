<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has approved the promotion of 2,788 of its personnel.

It also redeployed 406 others.

A statement yesterday in Abuja by the Principal Staff Officer, Public Affairs, Jonah Achema, said the promotion and the redeployment cut across narcotic agents and narcotic officers.

It said: “A total of 290 Chief Superintendent Officers have been promoted to Assistant Commanders of Narcotics; 529 Superintendent of Narcotics were moved to Chief Superintendent of Narcotics and 673 Deputy Superintendent of Narcotics have been promoted to Superintendent of Narcotics.

“Others promoted are: 115 Assistant Superintendent of Narcotics, now promoted to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Narcotics, while 662 Assistant Superintendent of Narcotics II have moved to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Narcotics I.

“Others within the rank and file promoted are 519. These include those promoted on account of additional qualifications, special promotions and upgrading.

“Col. Muhammad Mustapha Abdallah (retd.) Chairman/Chief Executive, NDLEA, urged the officers and men to see their promotions as a call to higher service and to continue to distinguished themselves.

“The exercise is expected to spur the benefitting officers and men to put in their best in the service of the agency and the nation…

“He noted that the exercise was commenced in phases and that this final phase has succeeded in normalising the structural disjointedness of the workforce.

“Six officers of the rank of Commander of Narcotics (CN) were promoted to the rank of Assistant Commander General of Narcotics (ACGN). The agency equally elevated 1,311 workers, comprising 1,291 workers within the rank and file and 20 others converted to officer cadre in the first phase of the promotion exercise.

“The redeployment affected 24 command officers, 198 superintendent cadre officers and 114 other ranks…”