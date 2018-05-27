A thirty-eight-year-old man and father of two children was arrested by the Edo State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for allegedly being in possession of sacks of dried weeds that tested positive for cannabis sativa.

The suspect by name Ifa Bello was arrested at Egbeta village in Ovia North East Local Government Area of the State.

In a related development, the command also conducted a raid on a cannabis farmhouse at Uyere forest, Ovia North East where eleven [11] sacks of cannabis were seized.

The drug found on Ifa Bello weighed 24 kilogrammes while the eleven sacks found in the cannabis farm weighed 130 kilogrammes.

Also recovered at the farmhouse of the suspect are cannabis sativa seeds weighing 8 kilogrammes which brought the total weight of drug exhibits to one hundred and sixty-two [162kg] kilogrammes.

NDLEA commander in Edo State, Buba Wakawa congratulated officers of the Okada Area command of the State and vowed to continue with similar raids to eliminate illicit drugs from Edo State.

Wakawa said, “I especially congratulate officers of Okada Area command for the arrest and seizures. We are making consistent progress and will not relent until the entire State is free from the menace of illicit drugs”.

Buba however noted that the command has seized over 14,000 kilogrammes of drugs between January and April 2018, adding that the suspect whose only business is dealing in cannabis sativa is currently being interrogated by narcotic investigators and will soon be charged to court for drugs related offences. .

Over twelve dry season cannabis farms measuring 7.5 hectares have been discovered and destroyed by the command. Buba said the suspect, Ifa Bello who hails from Igba Ateru in Ondo State attended Eguari Primary School and Ikosi High School, Lagos.

The command also called on members of the public with useful information on illicit drug dealers to report to the command and assured that such information shall be treated with the utmost sense of confidentiality.