The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Lagos Command, now has a new boss.

He is Commander of Narcotic (CN) Ralph Igwenagu, who took over from CN Frederick Ezeorah.

The Lagos State command’s spokesman of the NDLEA, Superintendent of Narcotics (SN) Malum Musa, confirmed the resumption of Igwenagu at the command to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

Musa added that Ezeorah had been deployed to Citadel of Counter Narcotics Nigeria (CCNN) at Jos Training Academy.

According to Musa, the new Lagos NDLEA commander officially assumed duty on Dec. 2.

The PRO said that the new NDLEA boss will oversee the workings of the agency in the state in line with the act that set it up by the Federal Government.

“Upon resumption, Igwenagu had begun to undertake necessary tasks aimed at building a friendly environment in the state,” Musa said.