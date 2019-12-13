<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kwara Command, has arrested a total of 119 drug suspects between July and December.

The agency’s commander in the state, Umoru Ambrose, made this disclosure at a press conference on Friday in Ilorin.

He said that the 119 suspects were the total number of arrest made since his assumption of duty in the state.

“When I assumed duty, a total number of 119 suspects had been arrested, with a combined seizure of 1,406.55 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa and tramadol tablets of the banned threshold,” Ambrose said.

He said that 67 out of the suspects were apprehended during dislodgement raids at illicit drug joints in the state, and they happened to be drug users but were later counselled and released.

The commander said that 14 others were treated and reintegrated into their families after attending a long term anti-drug abuse programme.

He said that 18 out of the suspects had been charged to court while investigation continued on the cases of 20 other suspects; three convictions were recorded within the period.

Ambrose, however, said that a 50-year-old man, Unma-Chukwu Chinedu, was arrested on Dec. 6 with 2.8 kilogrammes of psychotropic substances in Ilesha Baruba of Kwara.

“The suspect had ordered for the illicit drug; tramadol 225 and Diazepam from Kano State and was waiting for the consignment to be delivered before it was intercepted during a stop and search operation by the command.

“The suspect was subsequently arrested and he is currently being investigated and would soon be arraigned at the Federal High Court, Ilorin,” he said.

The commander said three people were also arrested on Dec. 10 for alleged possession of 757 kilogrammes of compressed cannabis sativa along Ilorin/Jebba/Mokwa highway during a motorised patrol.

He listed the three suspects as Namani Musa, Faruku Bala and Abu Dogo, who were arrested when the command intercepted their J5 vehicle, marked: DDM 75 XA (Katsina).

“The suspects had loaded the 757 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa from Abeokuta in a false bottom compartment of the J5 vehicle, enroute Sokoto.

“Apartment from the bottom compartment, where the cannabis sativa was conceived, there were no other items in the vehicle, making it look as if the vehicle was empty,” he said.

Ambrose said the command had through the seizures, saved millions of youths in the country from the devastating scourge of drug abuse and its associated consequences.

According to him, they will continue to intensify efforts on the anti- drug push until drug problem in the country is eradicated.