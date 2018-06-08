The Edo Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has foiled an attempt to smuggle a substance suspected to be cannabis in the state.

The command also apprehended a 40-year-old graduate of political science and suspected member of a notorious cannabis smuggling cartel.

The state Commander of NDLEA, Mr Buba Wakawa, made the disclosure to newsmen on Friday in Benin.

Wakawa said that the suspect was found with four blocks of compressed dried weeds suspected to be cannabis sativa weighing 37kg and packed in two bags in the passenger bus.

He said that the drug had an estimated street value of N370,000, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

The commander said that the bus departed Ikhin Town in Owan East LGA of Edo and was going toward Benin, but was intercepted on the Auchi Road by Idogbo Bypass, based on intelligence report.

“A search operation was conducted and two bags were found to contain dried weeds of cannabis sativa.

“It was also gathered that the suspect bought the drug at Uzebba and was on his way to Onitsha where he intended to board another vehicle to Kano, his final destination,” he said.

Wakawa said that the command was working on strategies to prevent the use of transport companies in drug trafficking.

He said that the suspect had accepted ownership of the drug.

According to the commander, the suspect said that he decided to smuggle cannabis because of the loss he incurred in cattle business.

“The suspect is under investigation and will soon be charged to court,” Wakawa said, promising that the command would arrest other members of the cartel.