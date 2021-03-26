



The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Friday, filed a one-count charge of drug trafficking, against a 17-year-old (name withheld).

The NDLEA filed a one count of drug trafficking marked FHC/L/67c/21

The prosecutor, Jeremiah Aernan, alleged that the minor committed the offence on February 17.

Mr Aernan said the teenager was arrested at Ile-epo in the Abule Egba area of Lagos while dealing in 200 grammes of Hemp.





He said that cannabis was categorised as a banned narcotics similar to heroine, cocaine and other restricted hard drugs which are all listed as prohibited in the NDLEA schedule.

He said the offence of drug trafficking contravened the provisions of Section 11(c) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30, Laws of the Federation, 2004.

No date has been fixed for arraignment of the defendant.