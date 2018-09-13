The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Ondo State on Thursday destroyed drugs weighing 110,542 tonnes.

Speaking during the exercise in Akure, the Chief Executive of NDLEA, Muhammad Mustapha, said drug trafficking and abuse were not abating.

Mr Mustapha, a retired colonel, represented by his Chief of Staff, Femi Oloruntoba, said the magnitude of drugs coming out of the farmlands “ was not a thing of joy.’’

“Ondo State remains one of the six states in the country where cannabis is cultivated in large quantities.

“As a result of cannabis plantations, it is becoming increasingly difficult to find virgin forests.

“The agency has invested a lot of resources to seize this magnitude of drugs. I commend the commander, officers and men of this command for a job well done.

“This quantity of drugs, weighing 110,542 tonnes, is frightening and demands more reflections,” he said.

Mr Mustapha also said the use of cannabis remains high in the state because of availability and affordability.

He, however, added that abuse of tramadol and cough syrup containing codeine rampant in other states was not common in the state.

Haruna Gagara, the Commander of the NDLEA in the state, also disclosed that one tonne of cannabis was seized in August alone.

Mr Gagara said no fewer than 200 suspects were also arrested, while some had been convicted.

He said collaboration with the community was part of strategies used to sensitise the people against the cultivation of cannabis.

Mr Gagara added that between January and August, the agency destroyed over 300 hectares of farmland used in cultivating cannabis.