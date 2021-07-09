NDLEA re-arrests illicit drugs dealer after 10.522 tons hemp seizure

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Borno has rearrested a suspected illicit drugs’ dealer for being in possession of another consignment barely a year after his arraignment in court over trafficking of 10.522 tons of cannabis or hemp.

NDLEA State Commandant, Mr Joseph Icha, disclosed on Friday in an interview with Daily Sun in Maiduguri

Icha said the suspect, one Alhaji Modu Fannami, was first arrested on 5th February, 2020 in Maiduguri, Borno State capital with a bus conveying cannabis sativa also known as hemp or weeds weighing 10,522 kilograms (10.522 tons).

“It was the largest single cannabis sativa seizure ever recorded in the North Eastern part of the country,” the commandant disclosed.

He said the suspect was arraigned in court but subsequently granted bail.

However he said the suspect was again caught by the operatives of the agency in March this year while still standing trial over the first case.

The court granted him bail and while he is on bail, the NDLEA Borno state command continued to mount surveillance on him, which paid off.

“On 13th March 2021 when the command once again arrested him with 10.2 kilograms of substance suspected to be cannabis sativa, along with another distribution vehicle and a monetary seizure of N420,000,” he explained.

He said the suspect got another vehicle and continued his criminal business after the seizure of the first vehicle with the cannabis.

He said the command has charged the suspect to court for the second time and expected to remain in custody while he faces trial on the two cases

He appealed to the people to desist from use, sales or trafficking of hard drugs or psychotropic subtances, adding that the act destroy future of society and individual involved.