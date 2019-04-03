<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Oyo State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has arrested 81 suspected drug traffickers and ensured the conviction of 20 in the state between January and March 2019.

The Commander of the agency in the state, Mr Ralph Igwenagu, said this on Wednesday in a statement made available to newsmen by the Public Relations Officer, Mrs Mutiat Okuwobi.

Igwenagu noted that the convicts were sentenced to different jail terms ranging from six months to five years.

He also said that 600.561kg of cannabis sativa were seized from the suspects during the period under review.

Igwenagu further said that the command limited the circulation of substances of abuse including Dazepam, Exol 5 and Tramadol among others in the first quarter of the year.

According to him, the anti-drug agency also gave drug intervention to 42 persons in the year under review, among whom 10 are still undergoing rehabilitation.

The state command also uncovered a secret laboratory where the production of “skushi”, a derivative of potpourri of illicit and controlled drugs, was done illegally.

“This led to the seizure of 290 litres of the illicit cocktail drink and its paraphernalia.

“The command will not relent in frustrating the activities of drug peddlers in the state and the nation at large,” he added.

He appealed to the public to always report any suspicious activities to the relevant authorities in order to rid the state of illicit drug trafficking and its attendant crises.