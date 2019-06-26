<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Drug and Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Kebbi State has arrested 59 suspected drug dealers and seized 236.737 kilograms of illicit drugs and psychologic substance.

The state Commander of the agency, Mr Suleiman Jadi, who confirmed this o Wednesday at a rally to mark the United Nations Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Birnin Kebbi noted that the seizure were recorded within six moths.

According to him, “,the command is fighting very hard to make sure that the activities of drug abuse, and illicit trafficking is reduced to the barest minimum.

“Between January and June this year, the command seized a total of 236.737kg of illicit drugs and psychotropic substance, while 59 suspects were arrested. Out of this figure, 212.165kg are Cannabis Sativa,” Jadi said.

He explained that the agency was able to convict seven accused persons to various jail terms within the period while other cases are still pending at the Federal High Court, Birnin Kebbi.

“In the area of rehabilitation, a total of 17 clients were rehabilitated and out of which nine were referred to National Directorate for Employment (NDE) for skills acquisition while eight were from the neighboring state.

“Currently, we have nine clients undergoing rehabilitation out of which two are female,” he added.

The agency State Commander pleaded to stakeholders in the state to collaborate in fighting against illicity drugs in the state, stressed that the agency cannot do it alone.

Jadi added that the society should be thinking of an alternative approach to drug problems, Instead of hate, blame, punishment and rejection saying “it is high time for us to treat drug offenders with compassion, empathy and community support and care”, he said.