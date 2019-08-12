<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Niger State Command, has arrested 55 suspected drug traffickers in different parts of the state between January and July.

Of those arrested, 27 have already been convicted.

Commander of the Agency in the state, Mrs Sylvia Egwunwoke, who made this known in an interview with newsmen in Minna, said about 2,19.187kg of cannabis sativa; psychotropic substances, 1,104.267kg; pentazocine injection, 0.042 litres, and cough syrup with codeine, 10.4 litres, were seized from the suspects during the period.

She said: “Total solid drugs seized is 3,294.454kg, while that of liquid drugs is 10.442 litres.

“We cannot allow drug traffickers to take over the state. This exercise is a continuous one as we will not relent in dealing with those involved in drug peddling in the state and nation at large.

“We have reached out to traditional and religious leaders to mobilise residents to volunteer information on those in the illegal business in their midst, to purge the society of these addicts.”