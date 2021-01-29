



The Kano Command of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it arrested 43 suspected drug traffickers in January.

Dr Ibrahim Abdul, the NDLEA Commander in the state, said this in an interview with newsmen on Friday in Kano.

Abdul said the suspects were arrested in various locations in the state following intensive operations carried out by the officers of the command.

He explained that during their various operations, the command was able to intercept 581.702 kilograms of different exhibits across the state.

“During the month of January under review, we were able to intercept 533.553 kilograms of Cannabis sativa, 48.052 kilograms of Psychotropic and also 0.097 kilograms of Cocaine,” he said.





Abdul said within the period, the command secured the conviction of four suspects at the Federal High Court, Kano.

“During the period under review, 76 drug users were referred for brief intervention (counselling), four regular clients were admitted and two regular clients were discharged after undergoing counselling,” he said.

Abdul said the success was recorded due to the tireless efforts of the NDLEA officers and the support of various stakeholders.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment of retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa as the Chairman of the agency, saying it has begun to yield better result.