<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Niger Command, said it arrested 40 suspected drug traffickers in different parts of the state within the first quarter of 2019.

The NDLEA’s Commander in the state, Mrs Sylvia Egwunwoke, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Minna on Thursday.

Egwunwoke said that 10 of those arrested were already convicted.

According to her, about 1,807,527kg of Cannabis Sativa were seized from the suspects during the period under review.

“The command will, however, not relent in frustrating the activities of drug peddlers in the state and the nation at large,” she said.

She then appealed to the public to always report any suspicious activity or individual to the relevant authorities, to rid the state of drug trafficking and its attendant crises.