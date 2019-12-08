<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Officials of the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, in Ondo have apprehended a 27-year-old man, James Austin, with 798kg of Indian hemp in Uso community in Owo local government area of the State.

The suspect who specialised in drug trafficking is a native of Benue State.

The State Commander, Haruna Gagar, said the accused was arrested at 1.30am in his house after a tip off.

Gagara who spoke through the Public Relations Officer of the agency, Mr Wilson Okechukwu, said the agency has already strategized on how to rid the state of illicit drugs and psychotropic substances.

He said, ”the middle aged suspect had arranged the cannabis sativa in a nearby bush very close to his house before he was arrested.

”This arrest made in Uso has gone a long way to reduce drugs which would have been carried to other place. This is dangerous to the society particularly during this ember period.

“As you know there is no end in the fight against drug abuse, our men are on ground raiding the black spots in the state.”