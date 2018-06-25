The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in Kwara on Monday said the agency arrested 131 suspects and seized 263.752 kg illicit drugs in 12 months.

The Commander of the agency in Kwara, Ona Ogilegwu, made the disclosure in Ilorin at a news conference to mark the 2018 United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking.

The commander, who said that the suspects comprised of 115 males and 16 females, added that 18 persons were convicted and committed to prison.

Ogilegwu noted that the drugs seized were 203.502kgs of Cannabis Sativa, 876 bottles of Codeine and 60.25 kg of psychotropic substances.

He said the theme: “Listen First,’’ was to draw attention to the need to listen to children and youths in order to help them overcome drug-induced stress.

He said: “Our routine is to cut the chain of supply of illicit drugs to have a change of attitude. That is why we counsel and rehabilitate drug-dependent persons.”

He added that 23 drug-dependent persons were properly rehabilitated and reunited with their families while 70 who used drugs were counselled.

Risikat Lawal, the Chairperson of Drug Control Committee in Kwara, said the body would commence visitation to schools to disseminate information to students on drug abuse.

Lawal added that there would also be sensitisation campaign at Abidayo Clinic in Zango area of Ilorin to create awareness among mothers on the dangers of drug abuse.