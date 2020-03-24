<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Abia State Command, have arrested two persons for dealing on hard drugs at Umuokoro and Ndiolumbe communities in Isiala Ngwa South council area of the state.

NDLEA Commander in the State, Mr. Bamidele Akingbade in a statement issued on Tuesday gave the names of the suspects as; Chinasa Peter “M” 33years and Okwukwe Friday, “M” 36years.

According to him, the arrest of the suspects was sequel to the outcry from the communities through the media over the activities of drug peddlers which has put in danger lives and properties in the two neighbouring communities.

Newsmen noted that the people of Umuokoro communities had sent a save our soul message to Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu as well as the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ene Okon, over the activities of drug peddlars, as the area has become a den for hard drug dealers.





Akingbade disclosed that the agency after reading the reports from the media carried out surveillance on the said communities, where they confirmed the fears raised by the communities.

He stated that some dried weeds suspected to be cannabis and other substances were recovered from the suspects when operatives raided some of the hideouts in the communities.

The Abia NDLEA boss also disclosed that the suspects would soon be arraigned at the Federal High Court, Umuahia.

While reiterating the determination of the agency to make the state unconducive for dealers on hard and illicit drugs, Akingbade urged residents of the state to volunteer useful information to help stem the activities of drug users in their areas.