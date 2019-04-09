<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) yesterday arraigned a drug syndicate at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

The suspects were charged with conspiracy, unlawful production, storage and transportation of 309 kilograms of Ephedrine, a banned substance.

They are Okeke Celestine, 36, Sunday Amobi, 38, Ilelabayo Oluwade, 50, Eze Paul, 39, Ezeh Ikechukwu, 36, and Ike Samson.

Prosecuting counsel Jonathan Ogwunbor said the defendants on March 19 conspired to import the banned substance from Ghana illegally.

Celestine, Amobi, Ezeh and Samson were accused of engaging in the possession of equipment and material for the production of another banned substance, Methamphetamine.

The alleged offence, according to Ogwubor, is contrary to and punishable under sections 14(b), 11(b), 11(a) 19, 20(1)(a) and 20(e) of the NDLEA Act of 2004.The defendants pleaded not guilty.

Justice Saliu Saidu granted them bail for N30 million each with two sureties.

One of the sureties must be a landed property owner within the court’s jurisdiction; the other must be a Federal or Lagos State government worker on Grade Level 15 and above.

Justice Saidu also ordered that the defendants and their sureties must submit two recent passport photographs to the court.

He directed the prosecutor and registrar to verify that the bail terms have been fulfilled.

Justice Saidu adjourned till May 30 for trial.