



The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on Wednesday, arraigned a 20-year-old man, Olarewaju Oderinde, before a Federal High Court, Ado-Ekiti, over alleged dealing in 500g of cannabis sativa (Indian hemp).

NDLEA’s Prosecutor, Mrs Beatrice Igberaese, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan.10, 2020 at the Ikare motor park, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti, within the court’s jurisdiction.

Igberaese said that the offence was contrary to and punishable under Section 11 of the NDLEA Act, 2004.

The prosecutor, through her witness, Mr Olugbenga Ogunkoya, presented before the court certificate of test analysis, packing of substance form, bulk of the substance and the statement of the defendant, among others.





The Defence Counsel, Mr Olatunde Olayemi, had told the court that his client, who had earlier pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him, wanted to change his plea to ‘guilty’.

The development was confirmed by the court and the defendant then pleaded guilty to the one-count charge.

Olayemi, however, pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy.

The Judge, Nmma Agomoh, convicted the defendant based on the evidence before the court, as presented by the prosecutor.

Agomoh, however, adjourned the case till Feb. 26, for the completion of alocutus (plea for leniency) and sentencing.