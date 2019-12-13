<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The five-man committee on the Verification of Niger Delta Development Commission,NDDC, Projects in Abia State has decried the level of discrepancies in the status of works recorded in the state by contractors and their actual status on ground.

This became necessary following the visit of Dr Joi Nuneih, the new Acting Managing Director of the Commission to Abia State last week, when she handed a list of hundreds of projects executed by the NDDC in the State to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

The verification committee is being chaired by Bishop Sunday Onuoha.

However, Mr. Jude Ndukwe, a member of the Verification committee in a statement obtained by newsmen on Thursday stated, “The situation is better imagined than experienced, but as a committee, we will not leave any stone unturned in making sure that all the NDDC contractors who think they can use Abia as a drain pipe are exposed in our report.

“Since we started this work, many Abians both from home and abroad have been inundating us with calls, sms, WhatsApp messages, asking us to ensure that we visit certain NDDC projects in their communities which they expressed strong reservations over their execution by the contractors”.

Continued, “What we know from the many calls and messages we have received so far is that a majority of Abians have not been happy with the situation but there seemed to be no outlet to ventilate their angst until Governor Ikpeazu decided to inaugurate this committee.

“Even though there are some good jobs executed by some of the NDDC contractors, a good number of them have bled us dry through the Commission. But the time has come for us to stop the bleeding and help Abia get value for money.”

Recall that newsmen reported that the Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, had inaugurated a 5-man committee to verify Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) projects in the state.