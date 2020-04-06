<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The lead agency in Nigeria for the fight against the spread of Coronavirus Disease, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, has disowned Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele Bello, as one of its brand ambassadors.

The denial of Akindele comes hours after Nigerians took her on for disobeying the lockdown order of the Federal and Lagos State Governments to host a birthday party for her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello, in their Amen Estate home in Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State on Saturday.

She has since been arrested by operatives of the Lagos State Police Command, whose spokesman, Bala Elkana, has since asked others at the party, including Akindele’s husband, popularly known as JJC Skillz, and popular musician, Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, to report at the Criminal Investigation Department in Panti, Yaba on Monday (today) or risk arrest.

Akindele, who appeared in adverts for the NCDC and Dettol had her participation in the anti-COVID-19 campaign pulled down by the NCDC from its Twitter handle.





The NCDC said: “As an agency of the Federal Government of Nigeria, NCDC has not engaged brand ambassadors as part of our response to COVID-19.

“We continue to emphasise that all Nigerians maintain social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Dettol Nigeria said: “We have been made aware through social media that Funke Akindele recently, acting in her personal capacity, had a celebration which is against the caution to the public on social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The NCDC partnered with Dettol on a public service message to educate our communities about preventive measures against COVID-19. Funke is not a brand ambassador of the NCDC.

“As a responsible organization and brand, Dettol does not condone any breach of the guidelines on COVID-19.

“As an organisation, we are concerned at the turn of events.

“We will continue to support NCDC and the Nigerian government to fight COVID-19.”