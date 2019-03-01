



President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Paul Usoro, on Friday, appeared before Justice Rilwan Aikawa, of the Federal High Court Lagos, to answer to 10 counts preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

He pleaded not guilty to all of the counts.

Meanwhile the court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest and production in court of four others named in the body of the charge, who are said to be at large.

They are, Uwemedimo Nwoko, Margaret Ukpe, Linus Nsikn, and Mfot Udomah.