The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), has called for the unconditional release of the Appeal Court judge, Justice Chioma Iheme-Nwosu who was kidnapped last week in Benin City, Edo State.

The association strongly condemned the kidnap of the Justice and the brutal killing of her orderly and urged all security agencies in the country to fish out the perpetrators and bring them to book.

A strongly-worded statement by the President of the association Mr. Paul Usoro SAN read in part; “The utterly reprehensible kidnap of Honorable Justice Chioma Iheme-Nwosu of the Court of Appeal and the gruesome murder of his orderly should not only unnerve and agitate all of us but must also jolt our collective conscience.

“This kidnap incident is one too many and utterly condemnable by everyone for and from multiple fronts.

“The NBA not only condemns in the strongest terms the horrifying and criminal abduction of Honorable Justice Chioma Iheme-Nwosu, Justice of the Court of Appeal but calls more importantly for her immediate release and safe return.

“The law enforcement agencies owe their assassinated colleague, justice Iheme-Nwosu, orderly the debt and responsibility of fishing out and meting justice to the criminals who so brutally and heinously murdered him and abducted His Lordship.

“This crime must not end up as part of our crime statistics,” he added.