A Naval Rating has stabbed a woman, Taibat Badru, to death in Lagos.

The incident was said to have occurred on Friday night in Egan village in Lagos State.

According to available information, the two were engaged in a quarrel over the stool of the Baale of Egan, which the father of the suspect, simply identified as Moshood, lost.

Reports had it that the Naval Rating and Badru engaged in a fight on Friday night, leading to the stabbing of the woman on the back.

She bled to death though she was rushed to Alimosho General Hospital, Igando.

The Naval Rating was arrested on Saturday morning by policemen attached to Alimosho Police Station and transferred to the Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department on the orders of the Commissioner, Lagos State Police Command, Edgal Imohimi.