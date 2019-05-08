<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 29-year-old native doctor, Terfa Bur, on Wednesday appeared in a Makurdi Chief Magistrates’ Court for intimidating and cheating a woman.

Bur, who lives at N0 36, Daniel Amokachi Lane, Makurdi, is charged with criminal breach of trust, intimidation and cheating

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Edward Imo, told the court that one Iwuese Adaga reported the case at the ‘D’ Division Police Station, Makurdi on Feb 26.

Imo alleged that the defendant collected N275, 100, from him with a promise to prepare a ”portion” that would help her give birth to twins.

He said that the defendant also demanded a white cola nut, perfume and her husband’s passport photograph.

“The complainant gave the native doctor clothes worth the sum of N275, 100 from her shop and submitted the other items he demanded.

“When the defendant started demanding for more money she decided to withdraw from the whole arrangements and he started intimidating her,’’ he said.

He said the defendant told the complainant that if she does not comply, he would kill her husband.

Prosecutor said that the defendant was arrested during police investigation and he confessed to making threats.

Imo informed the court that investigation was still ongoing and asked for an adjournment.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Isaac Ajim, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case to May 23.