Nasarawa State Government has relaxed lockdown in Karu for Wednesdays and Saturdays.

This was contained in a Proclamation No. 3 2020, to check the spread of the coronavirus pandemic signed by Governor Abdullahi Sule on Thursday evening in Lafia.

The proclamation said that: “That the cessation of human and vehicular movement and total lockdown of Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State shall continue, except on Wednesdays and Saturdays between the hours of 10:00am to 2:00pm to enable the residents to purchase essential commodities in shops within their neighborhoods and not beyond.

“The ease of restriction in Karu during the stated hours does not affect markets; all markets are to remain closed.

“The curfew imposed in all Urban Areas of the State between the hours of 8:00pm and 6:00am daily shall continue.”

According to the government, civil servants in the State from Grade Level 01 to 12 are to continue to work from homes except those involved in rendering essential services.





However, all civil servants in Karu Local Government Area are also to continue to work from their homes except those involved in rendering essential services.

“All social gatherings including weddings and naming ceremonies in the State shall remain suspended.

“Entry into Nasarawa State remains restricted to between 6:00am to 6:00pm and all persons coming into or passing through the State shall be screened at various check-points/mobile clinics.

“Any child seen on the street begging should be arrested by the security agents and handed over to the welfare departments of the State Government and the respective Local Government Councils,” the order added.

Also, worship centres such as Mosques and Churches are to remain closed.

All markets and businesses are to remain closed except sellers of food items, food vendors, and pharmaceutical shops outside the markets.

All events centres, cinemas and viewing centres, sports arena, clubs and beer parlours are to remain closed as well.