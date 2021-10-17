Nasarawa: Police confirm abduction of two university students

Nasarawa State Police Command on Sunday confirmed the kidnapped of two students of the Federal University of Lafia by kidnappers who invaded the school community at 7 pm on Saturday.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Ramhan Nansel, said the students were abducted on Saturday evening but the command didn’t get the information until Sunday afternoon.

According to ASP Nansel,” The students were kidnapped yesterday evening in Mararaba but we did not get any report of the incident until this afternoon.

“But I assure you that we will do our best to rescue them from the kidnappers as men of our Anti-kidnapping unit have been mobilized to conduct a thorough search in bushes and mountains in the area.

“Anti-kidnapping unit of the command has been dispatched to commence a thorough search for the victims and assured that the police will do everything possible to rescue them from their abductors.

He however warned all criminal elements in Nasarawa to leave the state without further delay.

ASP Nansel appealed to residents of the state to continue to give the police useful information that will help them serve the people better.