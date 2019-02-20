



The Nasarawa State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of Alhaji Yakubu Dauda, Village Head of Sabon Gida-Barkin Kogi in Lafia Local Government Area, by unidentified gunmen.

ASP Samaila Usman, the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigerian on Tuesday in Lafia.

Usman said the monarch was abducted from his house at about 1:25am on Monday.

According to him, the abductors came to the house, shot sporadically before whisking the village head away to an unknown destination.

He said: “When the incident was reported, the Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe, visited the village and directed for his rescue.

“The search and rescue team comprising Police Mobile Force, Special Anti-Robbery Squad as well as local hunters and vigilante groups are combing the bushes around the area.”

Usman said the police have also beefed up security in the area and all roads linking other villages and towns such as Assakio, Obi and Lafia.

He said the command would not relent until the victim was rescued and the culprits arrested and brought to justice.