The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and the police have stormed a popular hotel in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja and rescued three young girls exploited for sex.

This was made known yesterday in a statement by NAPTIP Head, Press and Public Relations Unit, Victoria Selwor Ijampy.

According to her, the operatives raided the hotel used as hideout by suspected human traffickers for sexual exploitation of young women.

“The facility, which is well known, is located at Tudunwada Lugbe, FCT, Abuja. During the operation, three victims were rescued, while three suspects were arrested.

“The raid followed an intelligence report about the place being used for underage and exploitive prostitution and other vices.

“Some of the girls have been living in the brothel for over a year and some less than three months,” Ijampy said.

She added that the hotel was sealed off in accordance with Sections 43 and 52 of the trafficking in persons (prohibition) enforcement and administration act, 2015 which authorises NAPTIP to enter, search and seal up properties suspected to be used for human trafficking purposes.

Ijampy stressed that NAPTIP Director-General, Dame Julie Okah-Donli, has frowned at brothels using under-age girls for prostitution, and warned that those involved in such acts would be dealt with according to the law.

According to her, the suspects would soon be charged to court.