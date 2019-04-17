<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Wednesday stated that its Special Forces team in Zamfara state has neutralized two bandits in Rafi and Doka villages in Gusau local government area.

Air Force spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, in a statement, revealed that the team responded to reports of the gathering of high profile bandits in the communities.

“In response to reports that high profile armed bandits were gathering around Rafi and Doka villages of Mada District in Gusau Local Government Area (LGA) of Zamfara State, which is under the Area of Responsibility (AOR) of the 207 Quick Response Group (207 QRG), a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Special Forces (SF) Team was dispatched to the area on Wednesday, 16 April 2019, to secure the 2 settlements and thwart the bandits’ plans,” the statement read.

“Upon arrival at the location, the NAF SF Team encountered resistance in the form of heavy gunfire from the bandits.

“However, the brave SF personnel employed superior tactics to outlast the bandits, who were soon low on ammunition, before engaging and overpowering them.

“Two bandits were neutralized in the process while others fled with gunshot wounds.

“Since then, the SF Team has been conducting aggressive patrols in the area, especially the fringes of the forest, to forestall any reprisal attack.

“The NAF, along with sister Services and other security agencies, will sustain the operations to flush the bandits out of the Northwest of the Country.”