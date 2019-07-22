<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An Aircraftman of the Nigerian Air Force, Bashir Umar, has returned the sum of €37,000 found in a parcel at the Hajj Camp Market in Kano State to the owner.

Umar, who is a member of the NAF Mobile Air Defence Team deployed for airport security duties, found the parcel on Tuesday during a routine patrol with some of his colleagues, according to the air force in a statement on Sunday.

The Aircraftman, however, returned the money, which was said to belong to one Alhaji Ahmad, after calling a phone number he found on the parcel.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, had directed the NAF Chief of Administration to “immediately come up with modalities to reward the airman.”

Daramola said, “The air force is set to reward one of its personnel, Aircraftman Bashir Umar, who found and returned the sum of €37,000 to Alhaji Ahmad, the owner of the lost money.

“The incident occurred at the Hajj Camp Market in Kano on Tuesday, when Bashir, while on a routine patrol with some of his colleagues, found the money in a parcel. Fortunately, there was a phone number on the parcel, which the airman called, and he eventually handed over the package to the owner.

“Consequently, the Chief of Air Staff has directed the Chief of Administration at the NAF Headquarters, Air Marshal Kingsley Lar, to immediately come up with modalities to reward the airman so as to encourage other personnel of the service to continue with attitudes that reflect the air force’s core values of integrity, excellence and service delivery.”