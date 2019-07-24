<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Air Force has lost two of its personnel to an ambush laid by bandits in Birni-Gwari axis of Kaduna State.

According to a statement signed by the Spokesman of the Air Force, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, the personnel fought their ways through the ambush mounted by the bandits, but in the process lost two gallant men.

Daramola said: “Troops of 271 Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Detachment, Birnin Gwari on Monday, July 22, 2019, at about 5p.m. dismounted an ambush set up by armed bandits at Kawan Pole Waya, about 20km from Birnin Gwari on the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road.

“The gallant troops were able to fight their way through the ambush to the side of Birnin Gwari and called for reinforcement. Unfortunately, two NAF personnel paid the supreme price in the process.

“The personnel, Flying Officer Abdulrahman Bayero and Aircraftman Saidu Bawa, are scheduled to be buried today in accordance with Islamic rites.

“The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, on behalf all officers, airmen, airwomen and civilian staff of the NAF, commiserates with the families of the fallen heroes and prays that the Almighty grants their souls peaceful repose.

“The CAS, who was at Birnin Gwari on Saturday, July 20, 2019, on an assessment visit, has urged all NAF personnel to remain resolute and continue to work assiduously, in synergy with sister services and other security agencies, to rid the Northwest of all criminal elements.”